Police Has Taken Steps To Improve Some Prosecution Proceedings
Police has updated guidelines and processes for staff
when filing proceedings
which require consent from the Attorney-General.
The work follows a comprehensive
audit of 663 prosecutions since 2008, which
found that in 10 cases there were charges filed without consent that resulted
in a conviction.
Of the 10
convictions, four were for sexual offences under the Crimes
Act
1961, three were for inciting racial disharmony under the Human Rights Act
1993, and there were three offences under the Aviation Crimes Act 1972.
“Police apologises for the error and we have
taken immediate steps to
ensure this situation cannot be repeated,” Deputy Commissioner Jevon
McSkimming says.
“We believe that the
error has occurred when Police Officers, acting
in
good faith, arranged for charges to be filed without realising that the
Attorney-General’s consent was required.”
Strengthened guidance has
been issued to all relevant staff and a new
daily
national reporting system is being instituted.
Additionally, Police has introduced a new
safeguard to our National
Intelligence Application (NIA) to ensure prosecutions requiring consent from
the Attorney-General are flagged and followed up as required.
Where charges requiring the
Attorney-General’s consent have been
filed
without that consent, any resulting convictions are deemed unlawful.
The affected
individuals are eligible to file appeals to have the
convictions
overturned.
Police has been
contacting the affected individuals to advise them of
this
issue and are working through the appeal option available to them.
Police has offered to facilitate their legal representation.
Police has also
been contacting the victims in these cases to explain
what
has occurred and facilitate any support that may be required.
In the majority of cases, those
affected were also convicted on other charges
that did not require the Attorney-General’s consent.
The
convictions and sentences on those charges still stand and
are not
impacted by this error.
There are two
cases on a single charge only where the Attorney
General’s
consent was required but not obtained. The affected individuals received
community-based sentences.