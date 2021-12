Council Services - Holiday Hours

The Council’s offices will be closed from midday on Friday 24 December and will reopen at 8.00 am on Wednesday 5 January 2022.

All transfer stations, the Waste Sorting Centre, Resource Recovery Centre, Reuse Centre shop, Greenwaste Acceptance Facility and the landfill are closed on Christmas Day, Saturday 25 December.

Holiday opening hours

Transfer stations, Blenheim

Sun 26 Dec: 8.00 am to 4.00 pm

Mon 27 - Fri 31 Dec: 8.00 am to 4.30 pm

Sat 1 & Sun 2 Jan: 8.00 am to 4.00 pm

Mon 3 & Tues 4 Jan: 8.00 am to 4.30 pm

Picton

Sun 26 Dec: 8.00 am to 4.00 pm

Mon 27 - Fri 31 Dec: 8.00 am to 4.00 pm

Sat 1 & Sun 2 Jan: 8.00 am to 4.00 pm

Mon 3 & Tues 4 Jan: 8.00 am to 4.00 pm

Havelock

Sun 26 Dec: 8.00 am to 4.00 pm

Mon 27 - Fri 31 Dec: 8.00 am to 4.00 pm

Sat 1 & Sun 2 Jan: 8.00 am to 4.00 pm

Mon 3 & Tues 4 Jan: 8.00 am to 4.00 pm

Seddon

Sun 26 Dec: 10.00 am to 4.00 pm

Mon 27 Dec: Closed

Tues 28 Dec: 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm

Wed 29 Dec: Closed

Thurs 30 Dec: 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm

Fri 31 Dec & Sat 1 Jan: Closed

Sun 2 Jan: 10.00 am to 4.00 pm

Mon 3 Jan: Closed

Tues 4 Jan: 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm

Rai Valley

Sun 26 Dec: 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm

Mon 27 Dec: 9.00 am to midday

Tues 28 Dec: 9.00 am to midday

Wed 29 & Thurs 30 Dec: Closed

Fri 31 Dec: 9.00 am to midday

Sat 1 Jan: 9.00 am to 3.00 pm

Sun 2 Jan: 1.00 pm to 4.00 pm

Mon 3 Jan: 9.00 am to midday

Tues 4 Jan: 9.00 am to midday

Wairau Valley

Sun 26 Dec: Closed

Mon 27 Dec: Closed

Tues 28 Dec: Closed

Wed 29 Dec: Midday to 4.00 pm

Thurs 30 & Fri 31 Dec: Closed

Sat 1 Jan: Midday to 4.00 pm

Sun 2 Jan: Closed

Mon 3 & Tues 4 Jan: Closed

Resource Recovery Centre, Re-Use Centre and Green Waste Acceptance Facility

Sun 26: 8.00 am to 4.00 pm

Mon 27 Dec - Fri 31 Dec: 8.00 am to 4.30 pm

Sat 1 - Sun 2 Jan: 8.00 am to 4.00 pm

Mon 3 Jan - Tues 4 Jan: 8.00 am to 4.30 pm

Kerbside rubbish bag and recycling collections

This year there are no alternative collection days for rubbish and recycling services. If your rubbish and recycling crate is usually collected on a Monday or Tuesday this service will continue on these days despite the statutory holidays.

Put your rubbish and recycling crate out on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 December and Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 January, if these are your usual collection days.

Marlborough District Library (Blenheim) hours

Fri 24 Dec: 9.00 am to 4.00 pm

Sat 25 - Tues 28 Dec: Closed

Wed 29 - Fri 31 Dec: 9.00 am to 5.00 pm

Sat 1 - Tues 4 Jan: Closed

Picton Library hours

Fri 24 Dec: 8.00 am to 4.00 pm

Sat 25 - Tues 28 Dec: Closed

Wed 29 - Fri 31 Dec: 9.00 am to 5.00 pm

Sat 1 - Tues 4 Jan: Closed

Bus services

The Blenheim, Renwick and Picton bus services will not operate on the following days:

Christmas Day: Sat 25 December

Boxing Day: Sun 26 December

Christmas Day observed: Mon 28 December

Boxing Day observed: Tues 29 December

New Year’s Day: Sat 1 January

Day after New Year’s Day: Sun 2 January

New Year’s Day observed: Mon 3 January

Day after New Year’s Day observed: Tues 4 January

Normal services operate on all other days.

