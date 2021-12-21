Fireworks Ban For The Karikari Peninsula

A temporary fireworks ban covering the Karikari Peninsula has been put in place as part of efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire over the summer.

The prohibition order was put in place using Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act. It allows Fire and Emergency to prohibit or restrict certain activities, such as the use of fireworks.

It came into place this week.

Currently, most of Northland is in an open fire season, meaning that permits are not required to light open-air fires around the District.

The prohibition order covers the Kaikari Peninsula from Cape Karikari in the north, down to just north of Lake Rotopokaka.

"Fireworks have the potential to start a devastating fire," District Manager, Wipari Henwood says.

"The Karikari Peninsula is a popular holiday location, and we want to take all the steps possible to reduce the risks of fires starting."

Fire and Emergency want locals and holiday-makers alike to think about fire risks this summer, to use tools such as checkitsalright.nz to see if there are any restrictions in place and the MetService app also has quick links to fire season information.

"While we understand visitors and locals alike want to celebrate the holidays and the New Year with a bang, fireworks can potentially start devastating fires.

"We just ask anyone heading to the Karikari Peninsula for the holiday period and its permanent residents to keep their fireworks stored at home until the ban is lifted," Wipari Henwood says.

Fire and Emergency want everyone to have a fun and safe Christmas holiday.

© Scoop Media

