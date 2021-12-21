Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Chief Executive Appointed For Horowhenua District Council

Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Mayor Bernie Wanden today announced the appointment of Horowhenua District Council’s new Chief Executive, Monique Davidson.

Mrs Davidson is the current Chief Executive of Central Hawke’s Bay District Council, a role she has held for the last 4 and a half years. Prior to that Monique held several Senior Executive roles at Horowhenua District Council, the most recent position that of Group Manager, Customer and Community Services.

“I am exceptionally pleased to announce the appointment of Monique as Chief Executive of the Council. The Council and I are excited about working with Monique and welcoming her back to Horowhenua District Council, this time as our Chief Executive” says Mayor Wanden.

“In the current climate it is vital that our Council has an experienced and enthusiastic Chief Executive to help guide and lead our Council. It is evident that Monique is a transformational leader, who will support Council in leading a step change as it looks to the future.”

“As an experienced and strong Chief Executive, Monique comes with significant and strong stakeholder relationships with iwi, other territorial authorities, central government, and knows the operating landscape of Councils exceptionally well.

“Monique will be a hugely capable leader for the organisation, leading change as we seek to navigate unprecedented growth and central government reform while serving value to our residents and ratepayers. Council is confident that she will ably lead the organisation during an exciting period for the district”

Mrs Davidson said, “I’m delighted to accept the role of Chief Executive. I look forward to continuing to build on this current success of Council, focussed on delivering exceptional service for the benefit of residents today and in the future. Returning to the district I was born, bred and educated presents an exciting opportunity.”

Monique says she is looking forward to bringing her experience home to deliver great outcomes for Horowhenua, being a part of the Horowhenua District Council team, and together with her family becoming active members of the community.

Current Chief Executive David Clapperton finishes with the Council late January. Mrs Davidson will join Council on the 2 May 2022. Council has appointed David Wright as Interim Chief Executive to lead the organisation until Mrs Davidson commences. David Wright will bring with him a wealth of experience in the private and local government sector.

