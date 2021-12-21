Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Safe Crossing For Fraser Street Pedestrians

Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 3:57 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Yesterday Monday 20 December a new signalised pedestrian crossing on Fraser Street became operational. The crossing has been on local’s wish-list and will create a safe area for school children, bus users, pedestrians, the elderly and cyclists to cross Fraser Street.

The crossing had been the subject of a longstanding campaign by residents at the eastern end of both Chadwick Road and Fraser Street. Located at number 571 and 586 Fraser Street near the Chadwick Road roundabout, the crossing will make it easier for local residents to walk to Greerton Village and visit local businesses.

Local Lynette Hines is very pleased to see council taking residents’ calls to heart in building the safe crossing. ‘This is making life so much easier for our residents, and will encourage people who normally wouldn’t have made it to Greerton village to venture out again’.

Greerton Mainstreet manager, Sally Benning shares a positive take on the new pedestrian crossing. ‘It’s great to encourage older residents to continue to take part in the community and for us to be able to welcome more visitors at Greerton Village.’

Besides supporting the movements of older residents, the crossing will help local school children make their way to school safely when walking, cycling or scootering.

The new signals will operate on request only and stop traffic for 20 seconds at a time.

Facilitating safe travel for pedestrians is part of Tauranga City Council’s strategy to support multi model travel and meets their objective of prioritising safety to people. Read more about Tauranga City Council’s long term transport strategy at https://www.tauranga.govt.nz/council/council-documents/strategies-plans-and-reports/strategies/transport-plan.

There is also another pedestrian crossing under construction on Cameron Road near Green Park School which will be completed next year before the end of the school holidays.

