MidCentral Hits 90 Percent Double Dose In Time For Holidays

Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 10:12 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

MidCentral District Health Board has reached a significant milestone in the COVID-19 vaccination rollout with 90 percent of the general and Pasifika population of the rohe now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

More than 288,000 doses of the Pfizer and 75 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered in the rohe since the programme began.

Bronwen Warren, MidCentral DHB COVID-19 Response Manager, says reaching the 90 percent milestone is a significant achievement for the vaccination programme team.

“Since the programme began, more than 80 vaccinators and 25 administration and logistics staff have joined the programme to protect their community - and that is just within the MidCentral COVID-19 response team.

“We also recognise the mahi from our partner organisations; the many nurses, Iwi and Māori health providers, doctors and community pharmacists who have been integral to the rollout.”

Bronwen also credits the MidCentral community for joining together to protect their communities.

“There are not many places in the world that have achieved this level of vaccination, and we are thankful for every person who has had a conversation with a friend, colleague or family member and rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated.”

Leading into 2022, Bronwen says that there is still work to do.

“We are committed to all eligible members of our community reaching over 90 percent fully vaccinated. With 90 percent of our eligible Māori population reaching the first dose milestone last week, and second doses for Māori not far behind, we are confident we will reach this milestone soon.”

