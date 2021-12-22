Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

At Nelson Marina, Change Is Afloat

Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 10:48 am
Press Release: Nelson City Council

As Nelson Marina embarks on its journey to become a modern destination for boat users and the community, Nelson City Council is asking for public feedback on the best governance structure possible for the facility during this exciting transition.

“Life at Nelson Marina is going to change over the coming years,” says Marina Manager Nigel Skeggs.

“Over the next few months, Council will be starting work on plans that will completely transform the Marina so that it becomes a real asset for our City.”

Two of the most important plans for the Marina - the proposed governance structure change and a 10-year Masterplan - are close to being completed.

Feedback is currently open for a proposal to change the Marina’s governance model to a Management Council Controlled Organisation (CCO), as opposed to being directly managed by Council.

“This might sound quite dry, but it’s a really important building block for the Marina’s future,” says Strategic Development and Property Subcommittee Chair Gaile Noonan.

“A Management CCO will provide the Marina with a dedicated board of directors, allowing it to move forward under the guidance of a team of people who can give specialist knowledge and advice with a more commercial focus.”

To find out more and make a submission on the proposed Marina governance structure visit Shape Nelson: https://shape.nelson.govt.nz/nelson-marina-governance-model-consultation

In 2022, Council will look to adopt the Marina Masterplan, which will guide the future of the Marina over the next 10 years.

The Masterplan sets out how the Marina will become a location for all to enjoy, with increased commercial opportunities and modernised facilities so it meets the current needs of boat users.

“The team have reimagined the use of land at the Marina in a way that will turn this area of Nelson into a must-visit destination,” says Councillor Noonan.

“There is so much potential at this site, and as a coastal town I want our Marina to rival any in New Zealand.”

The Masterplan looks at the following aspects of the Marina and how they will change over time:

  • Reconfiguration of existing berthing;
  • Extension of the Nelson Marina Hardstand with a larger travel lift to accommodate all vessels, including catamarans;
  • The construction of additional buildings to support the Marina industry; and
  • Provision of an esplanade area to promote greater public access to the Marina, enhancing Nelson’s City to Sea connection.

