Information sought on aggravated robbery in Galatea
Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are seeking information from the public following
a robbery in Galatea
on Saturday.
Shortly before
8pm on 18 December 2021 three offenders entered the
Kopuriki
Store on Kopuriki Road, Galatea.
One of
the offenders presented a rifle at the sole staff
member.
The other two offenders entered the store and
obtained cigarettes and cookies
before leaving the
store in an older model, light metallic blue
Mitsubishi
Galant.
The offender wielding the
firearm was dressed in a blue camouflage jacket
while
the other two offenders were wearing all black.
All
three offenders were wearing red gloves.
The vehicle
left heading south down Kopuriki Road.
Anyone who
witnessed any suspicious activity or saw the vehicles at
this
time, or who has any other information which may
assist Police, is asked to
call 105 and quote file
number
211220/9874.
