Information sought on aggravated robbery in Galatea

Police are seeking information from the public following a robbery in Galatea

on Saturday.

Shortly before 8pm on 18 December 2021 three offenders entered the Kopuriki

Store on Kopuriki Road, Galatea.

One of the offenders presented a rifle at the sole staff member.

The other two offenders entered the store and obtained cigarettes and cookies

before leaving the store in an older model, light metallic blue Mitsubishi

Galant.

The offender wielding the firearm was dressed in a blue camouflage jacket

while the other two offenders were wearing all black.

All three offenders were wearing red gloves.

The vehicle left heading south down Kopuriki Road.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or saw the vehicles at this

time, or who has any other information which may assist Police, is asked to

call 105 and quote file number 211220/9874.



