Women to appear in court in relation to Te Puna homicide
Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Rawlinson:
Two women are
due to appear in Tauranga District Court later today
in
relation to the homicide of five-year-old Malachi
Subecz.
Michaela Barriball, 27, has been charged with
murder, disfiguring with intent
to cause grievous bodily
harm, and injuring with intent to injure. She
has
previously been charged with ill-treating Malachi
prior to his death.
Her sister, Sharron Barriball, 37,
is also due to appear on a charge of
attempting to
pervert the course of justice relating to the investigation
of
Malachi’s death.
Malachi was found with injuries
at a Te Puna property on 1 November and
treated in
Tauranga Hospital. He was subsequently airlifted to
Starship
Hospital in Auckland, where he died on 12
November.
