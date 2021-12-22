Members Announced For The Wellington Regional Skills Leadership Group

Membership of the Wellington Regional Skills Leadership Group (RSLG) has been finalised with the addition of its final member, Anthony Carter. Anthony, who will bring a Pacific communities’ perspective to the group, is welcomed by co- Chairs Daphne Luke and Glenn Barclay. He joins other recent appointments Herani Demuth, Mihirangi Hollings, Tania Parata, Justin Lester, and Chris Molenaar, and previous interim group members Colleen Upton, Dan McGuinness, John Allen, Pattie O’Boyle, Muriel Tunoho and Roy Sye who together provide a wide range of perspectives including those of iwi, business, manufacturing, construction, economic development, education, worker, and community.

Daphne notes, “The addition of four Iwi/Māori representatives on the group will ensure that there is a strong understanding of the distinct interests of Iwi/Māori across Te Whanganui a Tara and that their voices, values and contributions guide our mahi”.

In collaboration with local community, industry, and sector stakeholders, the RSLG will create a Regional Workforce Plan that identifies how the region will meet future skills and workforce demands, and how the aspirations for the region’s businesses, sectors and people can be achieved.

Glenn adds, “The RSLG is a great initiative that will enable us to build a clear picture of the labour market in the Wellington region and where the areas of need are. The new members will provide excellent industry and sector knowledge to the existing group and help us in our planning to address those needs. We are looking forward to the challenge.”

More information about the RSLG can be found on MBIE’s website: https://www.mbie.govt.nz/business-and-employment/employment-and-skills/regional-skills-leadership-groups/wellington/

