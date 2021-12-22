Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More Positive Wastewater Detected In Napier

Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay District Health Board

Hawke’s Bay DHB is urging anyone with cold or flu symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested for COVID-19, following additional positive COVID-19 wastewater results returned for Napier.

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Rachel Eyre said the positive results were detected from wastewater sampling carried out by ESR on Sunday 19 and Monday 20 December.

There have now been three consecutive positive test results in Napier following an earlier notification on Friday (17 December) about a positive result from wastewater collected on 15 December. The latest two results were notified by the Ministry of Health today.

“The Public Health team are continuing investigations into the cause of the positive test. Hawke’s Bay does not have any known COVID-19 cases isolating in Napier.

“The results could be due to someone passing through the region, or a recently recovered case returning to Hawke’s Bay who are still shedding the virus, but are no longer infectious. The team hope to rule out any undetected cases in Napier.

“It’s important anyone feeling unwell, including those who are vaccinated, get tested even if symptoms are very mild.”

Drive-in testing centres and booked appointments are available today and into the weekend. Testing information over the Christmas/New Year period will be available on the Our Health website with more details to come.

Napier

Drive-in testing: Pukemokimoki Marae, 191 Riverbend Road | Open 10am-3pm Thursday, Friday.

By appointment: The Doctors Napier, 30 Munroe Street | call 0800 TEST19 (837819) to book between 9am-5pm Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.

Hastings

Drive-in testing:

By appointment:

Central Hawke’s Bay

Drive in testing: Central Hawke's Bay Health Centre, 1 Cook Street, Waipukurau | Thursday, Friday 9am-4pm.

Wairoa

By appointment: Queen Street Practice, 36 Kitchener Street | call 06 838 8333 to book between 9-5pm, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.

Dr Eyre said anyone unvaccinated, or due their second dose, should get it done before Christmas before the influx of visitors to Hawke’s Bay this summer.

“Vaccination is your best protection. Fully vaccinated people are less likely to get sick with the virus, less likely to pass it on and are much less likely to get seriously ill or require hospital care.”

For a full list of vaccination clinics available this weekend and into next week go to: http://www.ourhealthhb.nz/assets/CORONAVIRUS/COVID-19-Vaccine/Whats-on-Where.pdf

