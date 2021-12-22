Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council Celebrates Progress In 2020-21 Annual Report

Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 2:53 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Yesterday Hutt City Council unanimously adopted its 2020-21 Annual Report, which acknowledges progress made on key projects despite the ongoing challenge posed by the response to COVID-19.

"I’m proud of the progress we’ve made over the past financial year; we’ve tackled a number of big projects and really ramped up our capital spending program with $65M invested for the year," says Mayor Campbell Barry.

"We’ve spent just under $25 million on improving our water network; we delivered the Beltway Cycleway between Taitā and Waterloo; we’ve reopened the refurbished Days Bay Wharf; and we built the Les Dalton Dog Park in Wainuiomata. All of this was achieved alongside our ongoing response to COVID-19."

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller says that in many ways the past year has been about building strong foundations for the city’s future.

"Council has progressed a number of key projects and focused on getting the basics done while managing our finances well. We also maintained our strong AA Standard and Poor’s international credit rating, which puts us in a great position to continue to deliver on our investment programme."

Both the 2020-21 Annual Report and the summary version can be found here.

Note: This Annual Report relates to the financial year period 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021.

