Muriwai Beach Closed To Vehicles During Holiday Season

Vehicles will not be able to access the beach between Friday 31 December 2021 and Monday 17 January 2022.

The popular west coast beach will still be accessible via foot, but vehicles must be parked in the Muriwai Regional Park carparks or near beach access points.

“Muriwai – the township, the beach and the surrounding area – is incredibly popular during the summer and holiday season and this year is likely to be no exception.

The success of last summer’s closure has shown that limiting vehicles on the beach during the busiest weeks of summer significantly reduces risks to other beach goers.” – Phelan Pirrie, Rodney Local Board Chair

For full details visit OurAuckland

