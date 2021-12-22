Muriwai Beach Closed To Vehicles During Holiday Season
Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Auckland Council
Vehicles will not be able to access the beach between
Friday 31 December 2021 and Monday 17 January
2022.
The popular west coast beach will still be
accessible via foot, but vehicles must be parked in the
Muriwai Regional Park carparks or near beach access
points.
“Muriwai – the township, the beach and
the surrounding area – is incredibly popular during the
summer and holiday season and this year is likely to be no
exception.
The success of last summer’s
closure has shown that limiting vehicles on the beach during
the busiest weeks of summer significantly reduces risks to
other beach goers.” – Phelan Pirrie, Rodney Local Board
Chair
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>