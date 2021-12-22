Dirt Bikers Causing Problems On Reserves

Motorcyclists illegally riding dirt bikes on council reserves are a danger to other people, are damaging reserves and causing nuisance to people living nearby.

The use of dirt bikes on reserves, often being ridden recklessly at high speed, and along footpaths by riders without helmets has become a growing problem in Taupō and Turangi.

Unauthorised vehicles, including dirt bikes and motor bikes, are prohibited from council reserves and put public safety in danger.

There are areas where people can legally ride dirt bikes, including Digger McEwen Motocross Park in Taupō, Mangakino Motocross Park and Rangitaiki Conservation Area.

Taupō District Council compliance team leader Ross McDonald says a recent and growing problem is dirt bikes travelling at high speed through reserves that people use for family outings, exercising dogs, picnics and playing sports.

The bikes damage the reserve and sports grounds and cause a noise nuisance to nearby residents but the major risk they pose is to the safety of other people.

“Our reserves are for the peaceful enjoyment of all people and that is why motor vehicles have no place on them,” Ross says.

Ross says council’s compliance team will respond urgently if it receives complaints about dirt bike riding on reserves.

Riders will first be given a warning and if the offending continues they may be reported to Police, trespassed and possibly prosecuted.

He is urging people not to tolerate this behaviour on their local reserves.

“Timely and clear reporting is key to our ability to respond. If you see this behaviour, call us on 376 0899 or 0800 ASK TDC as soon as possible and provide as many details as you can, including photographs if you have them.”

Ross also says parents of young people on dirt bikes should be ensuring their youngsters are only riding their bikes where it is legal and not in places like footpaths or reserves where it causes a nuisance or danger to others.

Taupō road police manager Acting Senior Sergeant Vanessa Meharry says Police have received a number of reports recently of motorcycles being ridden dangerously in reserves, including by riders not wearing helmets.

“These riders are showing little regard for their own safety or the safety of other people using the reserves,” Ms Meharry says. “We are appealing to these riders to stop putting themselves and others at risk.”

Ms Meharry said while Police will try to respond immediately to reports of dangerous riding, any further information regarding the behaviour and identification of these riders, is extremely useful. This can be provided direct to Police or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

