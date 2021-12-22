South-Western Motorway, Delays Following Crash - Counties Manukau
Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 7:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The South-Western Motorway (southbound) has reopened
after an earlier crash involving a motorcyclist and a
car.
The crash occurred at about 6.30pm.
While
the motorway has reopened, there are still significant
delays as a result.
Motorists are asked to remain
patient while the backlog of traffic clears.
The
motorcyslist sustained serious injuries and has been
transported to
hospital.
