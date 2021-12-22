Name Release: Katikati Fatality

Police can now release the name of the man who died following a two-vehicle crash in Tahawai last night.

He was John O'Neill Dent, 81, of Katikati.

Police extend sympathies to his family.

His family has asked for privacy at this time.

Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

The coroner will release their finding in due course.

