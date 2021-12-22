Agreement In Principle On Administration And Clerical Workers Pay Equity Claim

An agreement in principle has been signed in the pay equity claim covering all DHB Administration and Clerical staff.

The key elements of the agreement are:

National Pay Rates

National Administration and Clerical role profiles

A lump sum payment

Simplified Progression through the pay scale

A specialised Clinical Coder Framework

After the holiday period the DHBs and the PSA will be confirming the details of the agreement and what it will mean for individual workers.

This will then be presented to the DHB Administration Clerical workforce for ratification.

We recognise the historical significance of the Administration and Clerical Workers pay equity settlement.

If you have any questions about pay equity you can check the FAQs on the TAS website, or contact the PSA at enquiries@psa.org.nz

