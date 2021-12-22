Agreement In Principle On Administration And Clerical Workers Pay Equity Claim
Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 8:47 pm
Press Release: PSA
An agreement in principle has been signed in the
pay equity claim covering all DHB Administration and
Clerical staff.
The key elements of the
agreement are:
- National Pay
Rates
- National Administration and Clerical role
profiles
- A lump sum payment
- Simplified
Progression through the pay scale
- A specialised
Clinical Coder Framework
After the holiday
period the DHBs and the PSA will be confirming the details
of the agreement and what it will mean for individual
workers.
This will then be presented to the DHB
Administration Clerical workforce for ratification.
We
recognise the historical significance of the Administration
and Clerical Workers pay equity settlement.
If you
have any questions about pay equity you can check the FAQs
on the TAS website, or contact the PSA at enquiries@psa.org.nz
