Fatality Following Collision Involving Train And Motorcycle

22 December

A man riding a motorcycle has died following a collision with a northbound

freight train near Otaio.

The man was on a farm track that intersects with a private level crossing

when the collision happened just after 5.30pm today.

Waimate Police, together with the Police Serious Crash Unit and Photography

section responded.

WorkSafe has been notified.

Support is being given to the train driver by KiwiRail and Police.

Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner

who will release their finding in due course.

