Fatality confirmed, Rukuhia, Waipa

22 December

Police can confirm a person has died following a crash involving a ute and a

milk tanker near the intersection of Ingram Road and SH3, Rukuhia.

The crash was reported to Police at about 4pm.

The sole occupant of the ute died at the scene.

The road is expected to be reopened soon.

An investigation into the cause is underway.

© Scoop Media

