Serious crash on Broadlands Road, Taupō - Bay of Plenty
Thursday, 23 December 2021, 6:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services responded to a serious crash involving a
pedestrian and a
car in Broadlands Road, Taupō shortly
after 1.15am.
The pedestrian has died as a result and
Police are making enquiries in
relation to the death on
behalf of the coroner. The coroner will release
their
finding in due course.
Police are appealing for sightings
or dashcam footage of a man walking on
Broadlands Road
between midnight and 1.30am.
Anyone with information that
could assist Police with enquiries is asked to
contact
105 and quote job number P049046921.
Information can also
be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers
on
0800 555
111.
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>