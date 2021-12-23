Serious crash on Broadlands Road, Taupō - Bay of Plenty

Emergency services responded to a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a

car in Broadlands Road, Taupō shortly after 1.15am.

The pedestrian has died as a result and Police are making enquiries in

relation to the death on behalf of the coroner. The coroner will release

their finding in due course.

Police are appealing for sightings or dashcam footage of a man walking on

Broadlands Road between midnight and 1.30am.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with enquiries is asked to

contact 105 and quote job number P049046921.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

