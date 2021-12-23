Police Plea With Drivers To Take Care After A Tragic Week Leading Into Christmas
Police are urging Kiwis to take extra care while
travelling to their holiday
destination after a tragic number of deaths on our roads in the lead up to
Christmas.
Ten people have died on our
roads in the last seven days, eight people
since
Monday alone.
There will be a
significant increase in traffic volume over the next four
to
five days across New Zealand, which increases the crash risk, due to people
driving on unfamiliar roads, more alcohol being consumed and drivers being
fatigued.
“2021 has been a tough year
for everyone due to Covid-19. People should
be
planning for Christmas and the holiday season, not planning tangi and
funerals for loved ones,” Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien says.
“The
impact on whānau, friends and communities cannot be
measured when
someone is killed in a road crash.
"It’s also incredibly frustrating for Police
to see people losing their
lives in completely preventable incidents."
The same things are killing
people on our roads , Assistant
Commissioner
O’Brien says.
“Speed,
alcohol, distraction and unrestrained drivers and passengers
are
still the cause of death and serious injury."
Police remain focused on preventing these four main behaviours.
Please be patient, everyone is
trying to get to loved ones safely. We’d
rather you arrive alive than not at all.
Police will continue
to have a visible presence on New Zealand roads
this
summer, taking enforcement action where necessary, but ultimately, drivers
have the responsibility to keep their passengers, other road users, and
themselves safe this holiday period.
As
of 8am this morning, 310 people have died on New Zealand
roads in
2021.