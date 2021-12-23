Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work Starts On Swan Lane, Cuba Street And Garrett Street Link

Thursday, 23 December 2021, 11:23 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Work to upgrade the Swan Lane and Garrett Street link to Cuba Street starts early next year – increasing the area’s attractiveness, walkability, and safety.

The upgrade includes installation of two rain gardens to help collect and filter rainwater instead of sending it directly into the storm water pipes, new lighting installed to highlight trees, ground and heritage buildings, plus new seating and new bike racks.

There will be commissioned artwork created by local artist Andrew Beck, as well as a mural telling the story of the history of the land and the Waimapihi stream that once flowed through the area.

The work will also include the installation of raised pedestrian crossings which will reduce traffic speeds and prioritise pedestrians, while improving connectivity and accessibility.

Mayor Andy Foster says this project is part of Wellington’s Laneways strategy and Green Network Plan, which aims to transform the city centre into a greener, more inclusive and more walkable capital.

“The upgrades planned for this area will be of great benefit to the local businesses, residents and visitors who use this space regularly.

“The increased lighting and pedestrian access will also provide better safety for people to use this space during all hours.”

Work began in 2018 with a public survey, followed by workshops with residents, local businesses and landowners. This engagement helped inform the needs for the design of this space, and established design drivers that formed the basis for the final project.

The project will upgrade an area around the popular Glover Park, and will draw more people in from the Cuba Street and Garret Street intersection, which is looking a bit tired, says Chief Planning Officer Liam Hodgetts.

“The project highlights the great work of the Urban Regeneration and Design team at Wellington City Council and confirms its investment in more people-centred spaces for one of the fastest growing parts of our city.

“We’re incorporating elements into this design that are not only functional, but greener. This will, as we have seen around our Lombard Lane project, be an attractor of more people and as a result it will support local businesses. Longer term we are keen to draw this link through to Victoria Street.”

Construction starts Monday 17 January 2022, following a blessing from Manu Whenua the previous week.

Construction will be in two stages, with the development of Swan Lane starting first, and the main works scheduled to be completed before end of March – in time for Cuba Dupa.

From April/May 2022 contractors will move onto Garrett St and Glover Park works with an anticipated completion date of September/October 2022.

John Filmore Contracting (JFC) is the contractor appointed to carry out the work.

More information about the project can be found on the Swan Lane and Garrett Precinct project page.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice


The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>



 
 

Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 