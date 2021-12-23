Work Starts On Swan Lane, Cuba Street And Garrett Street Link

Work to upgrade the Swan Lane and Garrett Street link to Cuba Street starts early next year – increasing the area’s attractiveness, walkability, and safety.

The upgrade includes installation of two rain gardens to help collect and filter rainwater instead of sending it directly into the storm water pipes, new lighting installed to highlight trees, ground and heritage buildings, plus new seating and new bike racks.

There will be commissioned artwork created by local artist Andrew Beck, as well as a mural telling the story of the history of the land and the Waimapihi stream that once flowed through the area.

The work will also include the installation of raised pedestrian crossings which will reduce traffic speeds and prioritise pedestrians, while improving connectivity and accessibility.

Mayor Andy Foster says this project is part of Wellington’s Laneways strategy and Green Network Plan, which aims to transform the city centre into a greener, more inclusive and more walkable capital.

“The upgrades planned for this area will be of great benefit to the local businesses, residents and visitors who use this space regularly.

“The increased lighting and pedestrian access will also provide better safety for people to use this space during all hours.”

Work began in 2018 with a public survey, followed by workshops with residents, local businesses and landowners. This engagement helped inform the needs for the design of this space, and established design drivers that formed the basis for the final project.

The project will upgrade an area around the popular Glover Park, and will draw more people in from the Cuba Street and Garret Street intersection, which is looking a bit tired, says Chief Planning Officer Liam Hodgetts.

“The project highlights the great work of the Urban Regeneration and Design team at Wellington City Council and confirms its investment in more people-centred spaces for one of the fastest growing parts of our city.

“We’re incorporating elements into this design that are not only functional, but greener. This will, as we have seen around our Lombard Lane project, be an attractor of more people and as a result it will support local businesses. Longer term we are keen to draw this link through to Victoria Street.”

Construction starts Monday 17 January 2022, following a blessing from Manu Whenua the previous week.

Construction will be in two stages, with the development of Swan Lane starting first, and the main works scheduled to be completed before end of March – in time for Cuba Dupa.

From April/May 2022 contractors will move onto Garrett St and Glover Park works with an anticipated completion date of September/October 2022.

John Filmore Contracting (JFC) is the contractor appointed to carry out the work.

More information about the project can be found on the Swan Lane and Garrett Precinct project page.

© Scoop Media

