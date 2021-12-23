Counties Manukau Police seek public's help to identify crash victim



Police are appealing to the public for assistance to help identify a young

male who was seriously injured in a crash last night in Weymouth.

The male was transported to hospital in a critical condition after the

motorcycle he was riding crashed into a vehicle on Damian Way at around 11pm.

The identity of the man remains unknown and Police are seeking information

from the public to confirm his identity.

The male is described as being of Maori or Pacific Island ethnicity, with an

approximate age between 17 and 22 years old.

He is slim build with short black facial hair around the chin and top lip.

He is between five feet eight inches and six feet tall.

He has short black hair and a faint mole above his left eyebrow.

The male was wearing a black top with a Kathmandu puffer jacket, which is

black on the outside and bright red on the inside.

He was also wearing black Nike trackpants and grey Nike shoes, which have a

red coloured-tick on the side and are size 10.





A photo of the shoe is attached in the hope a relative or friend of this male

recognises the shoe.

Police are wanting to hear from anyone who knows a male who matches the above

description who they haven't been able to contact since 11pm last night.

Anyone with any information around the possible identity of this male is

urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 211223/0593.

© Scoop Media

