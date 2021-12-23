Counties Manukau Police seek public's help to identify crash victim
Police are appealing to the public for assistance to help identify a young
male who was seriously injured in a crash last night in Weymouth.
The male was transported to
hospital in a critical condition after the
motorcycle he was riding crashed into a vehicle on Damian Way at around 11pm.
The identity of the man remains unknown and Police
are seeking information
from the public to confirm his identity.
The male is described as being of Maori or
Pacific Island ethnicity, with an
approximate age between 17 and 22 years old.
He is slim build with short black facial hair around the chin and top lip.
He is between five feet eight inches and six feet tall.
He has short black hair and a faint mole above his left eyebrow.
The
male was wearing a black top with a Kathmandu puffer jacket,
which is
black on the outside and bright red on the inside.
He was also wearing black Nike trackpants and grey
Nike shoes, which have a
red coloured-tick on the side and are size 10.
A photo of the shoe is attached
in the hope a relative or friend of this male
recognises the shoe.
Police are wanting to hear from anyone who knows
a male who matches the above
description who they haven't been able to contact since 11pm last night.
Anyone with
any information around the possible identity of this male
is
urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 211223/0593.