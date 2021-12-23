COVID-19 Public Advisory - 22 December 2021

Latest update on COVID-19

There are four cases to report in Waikato today. Two in Te Kūiti, one in Ōtorohanga and one who with location information under investigation.

The total number of cases is 638 (78 active and 560 recovered). There are nine active cases that are as yet unlinked.

Three new locations of interest were confirmed in Hamilton, Cambridge and Matamata yesterday.

There are ten pop-up and dedicated testing sites operating throughout Waikato today with sites in Hamilton, Te Kūiti, Tokoroa, Putāruru, Taumarunui, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia and Ōtorohanga.

There are two COVID-19 positive individuals receiving care at Waikato Hospital.

There were 1544 tests processed in Waikato yesterday and 1761 vaccinations given.

In the Waikato, Public Health, primary care and manaaki providers are supporting 61 cases to isolate at home.

Location Number of active cases Te Kūiti 43 Hamilton 13 Tokoroa 7 Ōtorohanga 6 Huntly 4 Taumarunui 2 To be confirmed 2 Waihi 1

Note: previously listed case locations will at times be reclassified following investigations. Some cases have been allocated to locations outside Waikato so contribute to our case totals but are not listed in case locations. Cases may also be allocated to Waikato from other regions but are not noted as a new case as they have been previously announced.

Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, is following guidance relating to a location of interest, or has been directed by Healthline or a GP should seek a test immediately.

Otherwise, people should call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or their GP for guidance before seeking a test.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test, wherever you go.

COVID-19 testing centres

Testing locations in and around Waikato are also available on the Healthpoint and Waikato DHB websites.

TAUMARUNUI

Miriama Club, (entry from Katarina Street), Taumarunui

Thursday 23 December - 9am -2pm

TE KŪITI

Centennial Park, William Street entrance, Te Kūiti

Thursday 23 December, Friday 24 December - 10am-2pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Ōtorohanga Sports Club carpark, Island Reserve, Orahiri Terrace

Thursday 23 December and Friday 24 December - 10am - 12pm

TOKOROA

Dreghorn Place Carpark, Tokoroa

Wednesday 22 December and Thursday 23 December - 10am-12pm

PUTĀRURU

Glenshea Park, Park Ave, Putāruru

Wednesday 22 December and Thursday 23 December - 1.30pm-3.30pm

HUNTLY

Te Whare Oranga, 147 Harris Street, Huntly

Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 December - 9.30am - 3pm

Wednesday 29 December - 9.30am - 3pm

NGĀRUAWĀHIA

Nga Miro Health Centre car park, 29 River Road, Ngāruawāhia

Wednesday 11am-6pm

Thursday 8am-3pm

Friday 11am-6pm

HAURAKI - THAMES

Te Korowai o Hauora Thames, 210 Richmond Street, Thames

Thursday 23 - Friday 24 December 9am - 3pm

Closed 25 and 26 December.

Open 27 and 28 December – 10am – 1pm

29 to 31 December – 9am – 3pm

Closed 1 and 2 January

Open 3 and 4 January - 10am-1pm

HAMILTON

Founders Theatre carpark

Entrance off Norton Road

Daily 8am-4pm

Claudelands Event Centre

Gate 3, Brooklyn Road

Daily 10am-6pm

Te Kōhao Health

951 Wairere Drive, Hamilton East

Daily 10am-4pm

TOKOROA

Testing is available on appointment from GPs. Both practices will test non-enrolled patients:

Tokoroa Doctors

21 Commerce Street, Tokoroa

Book on 07 280 8579

Tokoroa Family Health

Gate 3, Tokoroa Hospital, Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 5431

Tokoroa Medical Centre

57-75 Maraetai Road, Tokoroa

Book on 07 886 8777

GP practices

Please see www.waikatodhb.health.nz/cbac for a list of pop-up testing sites and designated general practices where anyone can be tested for free, and www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/waikato for all testing providers in the region.

Latest update on COVID-19 vaccinations

Reporting on vaccination rates at TLA level is provided by the Ministry of Health. This data is at 11.59pm 22 December 2021 and is the latest available at TLA level.

Territorial local authority 1st doses 2nd doses 1st doses as a % of eligible population Fully vaccinated as a % of eligible population Hamilton City 135,851 130,356 95.8% 92.0% Hauraki District 15,000 14,207 87.6% 83.0% Matamata-Piako District 27,838 26,673 91.5% 87.6% Ōtorohanga District 7320 6904 84.8% 80.0% Ruapehu District 5890 5390 88.6% 81.1% South Waikato District 17,967 16,771 90.1% 84.1% Thames-Coromandel District 25,076 23,969 90.4% 86.4% Waikato District 45,018 43,017 91.6% 87.5% Waipa District 45,887 44,544 95.2% 92.5% Waitomo District 7179 6709 94.9% 88.7% Waikato region 333,026 318,550 93.2% 89.2%

Data at SA2 level (approximately equivalent to suburb) is available on the Ministry of Health website.

Shorter gap for booster vaccinations from January

The booster rollout for anyone aged 18 and over who had their second vaccination four months ago starts on 5 January, 2022, they can get a booster from a walk-in vaccination centre – or they can book online at BookMyVaccine.NZ from 17 January.

We encourage anyone who had their second vaccination more than 6 months ago to get their booster now. You can go online now and book your appointment at BookMyVaccine.NZ. Some vaccination centres are taking walk-ins.

Pop-up vaccination sites and vaccination clinics over the Christmas holidays

There are number of vaccination centres operating across the Waikato during the Christmas period, however we are operating at reduced capacity which may result in people having to wait in line for their vaccination. We will do our best to accommodate everyone.

Details are at www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19mobile.

or

www.waikatodhb.health.nz/covid19vaccination

or

https://www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/waikato/

Also visit the Waikato DHB FB page for up-to-date mobile vaccination clinic locations.

In Hamilton and elsewhere in the Waikato, you can get your vaccinations at GPs, pharmacies, mobile sites and at our vaccination centres. There's lots of options, so come along and meet the friendly vaccination teams.

Walk-in appointments are available at many vaccination sites across the Waikato.

Reminder - Making a vaccination appointment

Although walk-ins are available at many vaccination sites, the best way of guaranteeing a vaccination on the time, day and place of your choosing is still to book.

If you have made a booking and are not able to attend your appointment, please cancel your booking so someone else can use that appointment time.

If you are unsure when your appointment is, check on the booking system at https://app.bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/manage using your contact number or email address and booking reference. Alternatively, you can call 0800 28 29 26 for assistance.

Everyone aged 12+ can now visit bookmyvaccine.nz to make their bookings.

We ask everyone when attending their appointments under Alert Level 3 to follow the key public health measures detailed on the Unite Against COVID-19 website.

If people have flu-like symptoms

Do not come into the hospital if you have cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you are concerned about your risk of COVID-19, please ring Healthline (0800 358 5453). They will tell you if you need to be tested and what to do next.

It is free to get a COVID-19 test

GPs are able to provide assessment and testing – please phone your practice first

Please do not turn up to your GP without an appointment

After hours, you can be seen at an urgent care clinic

We recommend you take your NHI number with you, which can speed up the timeframe to receive your test results.

