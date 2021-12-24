Bringing Communities Together With Summerdaze Events

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is inviting locals and visitors to come together and enjoy Summerdaze, a programme of events aimed at connecting communities, celebrating our neighbourhoods and enjoying the outdoors.

QLDC Community Partnerships Manager Marie Day said Summerdaze will run between December and April providing lots of opportunities for people to spend time exploring more of what our fabulous district has to offer.

“We’re delighted to bring Summerdaze back to Queenstown and Wānaka. The programme includes a broad mix of community events starting with Summerdaze Games, our new app-based local scavenger hunt that’s already proving a hit thanks to funding support from the Te Hau Toka Southern Lakes Wellbeing Group. Further events and activities will be announced over the summer months,” she said.

Mary Wei recently joined QLDC to coordinate the Summerdaze programme.

“It’s all about spending time with each other, whether you already live here or are just visiting to meet up with friends and family,” she said.

“Summerdaze Games is already providing a fresh fun way to bring people together and get them exploring their neighbourhood. I’d encourage folk to download the GooseChase app and give it go. The beauty of this game is that there’s something for everyone, whether you want to compete for points or just try something new. We’re really impressed with the uptake so far, with around 160 teams signing up for the December challenge.”

The next round of the Summerdaze Games scavenger hunt kicks off on 1 January and lasts for the entire month. Missions will range from submitting a New Year’s resolution list to searching for different signs around your neighbourhood. There are heaps of prizes up for grabs totalling more than $1,000 in value from local businesses like iFLY, AJ Hackett Bungy, Go Local and Future Hospitality Group.

The Teddy Bears Picnic, held on 22 and 23 January at Queenstown and Wānaka respectively, will be another great way for families to come together over the summer holidays.

“There’ll be fun for kids of all ages including storytelling, bubbles, a free sausage sizzle, food vendors, face painting, colouring in, magical creatures, life-sized bears, sports, games and more. So grab your favourite cuddly toy, pack a picnic and come on down. It’s free to attend with koha donations to Plunket welcome,” said Ms Wei.

QLDC is also offering a Community Activation Pack filled with items and games that community associations and neighbourhood groups can book in advance and use to host gatherings from 15 January. The pack includes a bouncy castle, face painters and BBQ with food vouchers. There is a booking form on the QLDC website with support available to help with planning a community gathering.

Further Summerdaze events and activations will be announced throughout the summer period, including more scavenger hunt challenges and wellbeing activities. Anyone wanting more information should visit the QLDC website at qldc.govt.nz/summerdaze.

