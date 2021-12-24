Eastern District Police Ask Drivers To "arrive Alive"



Eastern District Police are pleased with driver behaviour following an

impairment operation yesterday in Napier’s CBD.

The checkpoint is one of many currently taking place in the Eastern District

in line with the summer road policing strategy, which aims to reduce serious

injury and death on the road during the festive and summer season.

Eastern District Impairment Prevention Team officers were accompanied by

partners from Roadsafe Hawkes Bay.

Over a 90-minute period, about 300 vehicles were stopped and every driver

breath tested, says the officer in charge of the Impairment Prevention Team,

Sergeant Steve Murray. In addition, officers were on the lookout for any

driver who may have been impaired through drug use.

One driver was identified as being over the legal limit and received an

infringement notice for excess breath alcohol.

A previous operation in Waipukurau last week was a huge success, with 600

vehicles checked and no impaired drivers.

“It is great and reassuring to know that our prevention messaging and our

activities are making an impact, with most road users already making the

right decisions,” says Sergeant Murray.

“Alcohol or drugs are a factor in about a th8ird of all fatal crashes, so

my team will be deploying where you least expect us and we will seek out

those drivers who put themselves and others at risk when travelling in our

district.

“If you’re heading out this summer season, plan your journey and how

you’re getting home before you head out to avoid making a bad decision

later.

“We want every road user to arrive alive and safe at their destination

during this holiday period. Make the right choice and only get behind the

wheel when sober. Don’t make this a summer that your family and friends

will remember for all the wrong reasons.”



