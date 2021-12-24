Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Eastern District Police Ask Drivers To "arrive Alive"

Friday, 24 December 2021, 11:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Eastern District Police are pleased with driver behaviour following an 
impairment operation yesterday in Napier’s CBD.

The checkpoint is one of many currently taking place in the Eastern District 
in line with the summer road policing strategy, which aims to reduce serious 
injury and death on the road during the festive and summer season.

Eastern District Impairment Prevention Team officers were accompanied by 
partners from Roadsafe Hawkes Bay.

Over a 90-minute period, about 300 vehicles were stopped and every driver 
breath tested, says the officer in charge of the Impairment Prevention Team, 
Sergeant Steve Murray. In addition, officers were on the lookout for any 
driver who may have been impaired through drug use.

One driver was identified as being over the legal limit and received an 
infringement notice for excess breath alcohol.

A previous operation in Waipukurau last week was a huge success, with 600 
vehicles checked and no impaired drivers.

“It is great and reassuring to know that our prevention messaging and our 
activities are making an impact, with most road users already making the 
right decisions,” says Sergeant Murray.

“Alcohol or drugs are a factor in about a th8ird of all fatal crashes, so 
my team will be deploying where you least expect us and we will seek out 
those drivers who put themselves and others at risk when travelling in our 
district.

“If you’re heading out this summer season, plan your journey and how 
you’re getting home before you head out to avoid making a bad decision 
later.

“We want every road user to arrive alive and safe at their destination 
during this holiday period. Make the right choice and only get behind the 
wheel when sober. Don’t make this a summer that your family and friends 
will remember for all the wrong reasons.”
 

