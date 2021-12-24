Eastern District Police Ask Drivers To "arrive Alive"
Eastern District Police are pleased with driver behaviour following an
impairment operation yesterday in Napier’s CBD.
The checkpoint is one of
many currently taking place in the Eastern
District
in line with the summer road policing strategy, which aims to reduce serious
injury and death on the road during the festive and summer season.
Eastern District Impairment Prevention Team
officers were accompanied by
partners from Roadsafe Hawkes Bay.
Over a 90-minute period, about 300
vehicles were stopped and every driver
breath tested, says the officer in charge of the Impairment Prevention Team,
Sergeant Steve Murray. In addition, officers were on the lookout for any
driver who may have been impaired through drug use.
One driver was identified as being over the legal
limit and received an
infringement notice for excess breath alcohol.
A previous operation in
Waipukurau last week was a huge success, with
600
vehicles checked and no impaired drivers.
“It is great and reassuring to know that
our prevention messaging and our
activities are making an impact, with most road users already making the
right decisions,” says Sergeant Murray.
“Alcohol or drugs are a factor in about a
th8ird of all fatal crashes, so
my team will be deploying where you least expect us and we will seek out
those drivers who put themselves and others at risk when travelling in our
district.
“If
you’re heading out this summer season, plan your journey
and how
you’re getting home before you head out to avoid making a bad decision
later.
“We
want every road user to arrive alive and safe at their
destination
during this holiday period. Make the right choice and only get behind the
wheel when sober. Don’t make this a summer that your family and friends
will remember for all the wrong reasons.”