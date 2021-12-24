Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plan To Survive When You Dive

Friday, 24 December 2021, 11:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Senior Sergeant Bruce Adams, National Manager Police National Dive Squad:

If you are going diving these holidays, we need you to take care. If you are diving from a boat, it's a legal requirement to display a dive flag. With divers, spear fishers, snorkelers and swimmers sharing the water, it pays to be careful.

It is a good idea for free divers and swimmers to have a float if more than 200m from shore, and if you’re going scuba diving have a safety sausage you can deploy on the surface. Some areas such as Wellington are making this a requirement.

Always dive with a buddy throughout the dive. The Buddy System is developed to improve diver survival across a range of situations.

Routine annual maintenance is an imperative component of the diver's schedule. Failure can have severe consequences.

Always check the weather and tide conditions in advance of departing the dock. Safe surfacing procedures, including safety stops, are an essential component in a scuba diver’s skill set. Plan for things if they go wrong during the dive and on the surface.

Are you fit to dive? New Zealand Underwater offers consistent advice to 
divers returning from a hiatus. https://www.nzunderwater.org.nz/

Here’s some important messages, people need to know:

Please don’t dive alone because you could die alone.

Always take someone with you. If you are going to make diving a hobby or 
sport, you should get the right equipment and maintain it well. Don’t 
share masks due to the risk of COVID and always check local rules around 
where you can dive under COVID restrictions.

Please avoid alcohol – the night before and on dive day.

Lastly, but most importantly, are you fit and healthy enough to dive? Make 
sure you are okay – medical events do happen.

Check if the medications you take are compatible with diving and get a 
check-up from your doctor.

There is no ‘I’ in team – here’s a handy acronym to remember.

T = Take someone with you. Go with your team
E = Equipment – get the right equipment and always check it
A = Avoid alcohol – the night before and on the day of your dive
M = Medical events do happen. Are you fit and healthy enough?

