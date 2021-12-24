Name Release: Broadlands Rd, Taupō Fatality



Police can now release the name of the man who died following a crash in

Broadlands Road, Taupō yesterday.

He was Shane Oakley Thompson, 46, of Otukou, Taupō.

Police extend sympathies to his family.

Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the

coroner.

The coroner will release their finding in due course.

