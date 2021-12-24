COVID-19 Testing Locations Over Christmas Weekend

Locations of interest in relation to today’s case will be posted to the Ministry of Health website.

Every new COVID-19 positive case is an urgent reminder to get tested if you’re feeling unwell. Testing at high numbers will help to minimise and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Christchurch.

Access to COVID testing will still be available over the Christmas weekend. Community based testing locations throughout Canterbury can be found on the Canterbury DHB and Healthpoint websites. The 24 Hour Surgery is not a COVID-19 testing centre.

Orchard Road COVID-19 testing centre, 174 Orchard Road, Harewood, Christchurch (near Airport) is open on CHRISTMAS DAY from 8:00AM to 12:00PM and then on BOXING DAY from 9.00am to 4.00pm.

Whānau Ora Community Clinic, 250 Pages Road, Wainoni, Christchurch is open on CHRISTMAS DAY from 10:00AM to 2:00PM and then on BOXING DAY from 9.00am to 3.30pm.

If you have been at a location of interest and remain symptom free then monitor your symptoms for 14 days and get a test if you start to feel unwell or are asked to get tested because you are a close contract.

It is still possible to get your COVID-19 vaccination. If you haven’t had your first dose yet, or are overdue for your second dose, check https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/vaccination-clinics-and-the-holidays/ to see which vaccination clinics are open in Canterbury this Christmas weekend.

© Scoop Media