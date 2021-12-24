COVID-19 Testing Locations Over Christmas Weekend
Friday, 24 December 2021, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board
Locations of interest in relation to today’s case will
be posted to the Ministry of Health website.
Every new
COVID-19 positive case is an urgent reminder to get tested
if you’re feeling unwell. Testing at high numbers will
help to minimise and contain the spread of COVID-19 in
Christchurch.
Access to COVID testing will still be
available over the Christmas weekend. Community based
testing locations throughout Canterbury can be found on the
Canterbury DHB and Healthpoint
websites. The 24 Hour Surgery is not a COVID-19 testing
centre.
Orchard Road COVID-19 testing centre, 174
Orchard Road, Harewood, Christchurch (near Airport) is open
on CHRISTMAS DAY from 8:00AM to 12:00PM and then on BOXING
DAY from 9.00am to 4.00pm.
Whānau Ora Community
Clinic, 250 Pages Road, Wainoni, Christchurch is open on
CHRISTMAS DAY from 10:00AM to 2:00PM and then on BOXING DAY
from 9.00am to 3.30pm.
If you have been at a location
of interest and remain symptom free then monitor your
symptoms for 14 days and get a test if you start to feel
unwell or are asked to get tested because you are a close
contract.
It is still possible to get your COVID-19
vaccination. If you haven’t had your first dose yet, or
are overdue for your second dose, check https://vaccinatecanterburywestcoast.nz/vaccination-clinics-and-the-holidays/
to see which vaccination clinics are open in Canterbury this
Christmas
weekend.
© Scoop Media
CDHB
Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the
Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.
We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.
At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.
Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>