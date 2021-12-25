Serious crash, Gordonton, Waikato - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Broadley Downs and Gordonton Road, Gordonton.

The single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, was reported to Police just after 9.20am.

Indications are there are serious injuries.

The area near the crash site is closed to traffic.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

