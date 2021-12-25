Operation Husky – Mt Roskill homicide update

A post mortem is underway today for the 23-year-old victim of Thursday's Mt Roskill homicide.

Over 20 Police staff are continuing with enquiries today including the ongoing Glass Road scene examination and a local area canvas.

"It's Christmas Day and a family is grieving, and a community is distressed because of what has happened in their neighbourhood," says Detective Inspector Scott Beard.

"Despite it being a holiday, the investigation team is committed to

understanding what occurred and identifying who is responsible."

The two men injured during the incident remain in hospital and are in a stable condition.

Police want to encourage anyone who can provide information that might assist to come forward and speak with us.

Information can be provided via 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote file number 211224/4140.

