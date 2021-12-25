Operation Husky – Mt Roskill homicide update
Saturday, 25 December 2021, 2:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A post mortem is underway today for the 23-year-old victim
of Thursday's Mt Roskill homicide.
Over 20 Police staff
are continuing with enquiries today including the ongoing
Glass Road scene examination and a local area
canvas.
"It's Christmas Day and a family is grieving, and
a community is distressed because of what has happened in
their neighbourhood," says Detective Inspector Scott
Beard.
"Despite it being a holiday, the investigation team
is committed to
understanding what occurred and
identifying who is responsible."
The two men injured
during the incident remain in hospital and are in a stable
condition.
Police want to encourage anyone who can provide
information that might assist to come forward and speak with
us.
Information can be provided via 105, or anonymously to
Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote file number
211224/4140.
© Scoop Media
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>