Update - Serious Crash, Everglade Drive, Goodwood Heights - Counties Manukau - Counties Manukau
Saturday, 25 December 2021, 3:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Two young people were seriously injured after a crash in
Goodwood Heights today.
A police unit was in the area
just before 11.15am when the officer observed a stolen Mazda
Atenza car.
The officer, using lights and siren,
signalled for the car to stop however it failed to do so and
left the area.The officer did not pursue the car.
A
short time later the police unit has located the car crashed
into an empty parked vehicle near the intersection of
Everglade Drive and Ransom Smyth Drive.
The injured
occupants were being assisted by a member of the public when
Police arrived.
Two young people were seriously
injured, a third young person has moderate injuries and a
fourth person had left the scene prior to Police
arrival.
An investigation is now underway to determine
the circumstances.
Police would like to speak with
anyone who observed a blue Mazda Atenza stationwagon in the
Goodwood Heights area this morning, or who witnessed the
crash.
Information can be provided via 105, quoting
event number
P049075723.
