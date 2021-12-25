Update: Search Continues For Missing Fisherman Near Whangapoua
Saturday, 25 December 2021, 5:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The boat belonging to a fisherman who has been reported
missing near Whangapoua has been located.
At 2pm a
private vessel came across the missing boat named Tubby,
approximately 24 nautical miles off the coast of
Whitianga.
No one was located on board and the boat is
in the process of being recovered.
The search
operation for the man, in his fifties, continues this
afternoon, involving a Coastguard fixed-wing plane and
Coastguard vessels from Whitianga and Great Barrier
Island.
The man was reported to have left in his boat
from the Whangapoua boat ramp at about 9am on
Friday.
He was expected back on Friday afternoon but
failed to return.
Anyone who can provide information
about sightings of the boat from 9am on Friday, or who
locates any items of interest that may be related, is asked
to contact 111 and quote event file number
P04906827.
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>