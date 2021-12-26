Surf Life Saving Northern Region Activity: Christmas Day 2021

25 December

Weekend Statistics

Activity Summary

Christmas Day brought stunning weather and high numbers of beach goers all over the northern region, with a number of beaches extending patrol hours and finishing later than usual to ensure safe travel home for those enjoying the holiday.

Early Assists

With beach revellers eager to make the most of the day, lifeguards responded to a total six assists at two beaches outside of normal patrol hours; before patrols had begun this morning.

Shortly after 10:00am Mangawhai Heads lifeguards responded to a broken down boat in the harbour with five people on board, all of whom wearing lifejackets, and towed safely by IRB to shore.

Not long after 10:15am Omaha lifeguards responded to a Police Maritime Unit call that there was a three-year-old on an inflatable lilo drifting out to sea at Tawharanui. Lifeguards were stood down after a civilian spotted the child and returned them safely to shore via boat.

Christmas Day Activity

Wenderholm lifeguards were kept busy with a peak headcount of 1750 today, two searches and one minor first aid. Both searches were resolved within five minutes of their first contact to SurfCom. The first was for a ten-year-old male and the second was for a two-year-old female.

Karekare rescued three males who were swimming between the flags and provided assistance to one further patient. The Search and Rescue Squad was also activated after Westpac Helicopter requested assistance extricating a patient near the Karekare falls. Before the SAR Squad was able to respond, the lifeguards were stood down as the Westpac crew had managed to transport the patient out to a car to await transfer to a road ambulance.

United North Piha performed a search of the beach from 2pm for over 45 minutes for a man who was found on the south side of Lion Rock, safe and well.

Summary Statistics Table (25 December)

No. of people rescued 5 No. of people assisted 8 No. of major first aids 0 No. of minor first aids 5 No. of searches 4 No. of preventatives 959 No. of number involved 5537 No. of peak head count 11742 No. of hours worked 683

2021-2022 Beach Safety Messages

Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags

Read and understand the safety signs – ask a surf lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly

Don’t overestimate your ability or your children’s ability to cope in the conditions

Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water – always keep them within arm’s reach

Get a friend to swim with you – never swim or surf alone

Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current remember the 3Rs: *Relax and float, *Raise your hand and *Ride the rip

Be smart around rocks: When fishing never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a lifejacket

If in doubt, stay out!

If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the Police

Be sun smart – slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun’s damaging rays.

