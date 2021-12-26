UPDATE: Body located in search for missing fisherman
Sunday, 26 December 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
UPDATE: Body located in search for missing fisherman near
Whangapoua
The body of a man has been located in the water
near Whangapoua during the search for a missing
fisherman.
The body was located yesterday evening at
around 5:40pm by a Coastguard fixed-wing plane, south of
Kennedy Bay.
Police believe the man to be a fisherman who
was reported missing after he left in his boat from the
Whangapoua boat ramp at about 9am on Friday and failed to
return.
Next of kin are being notified and Police's
thoughts are with his family.
Police would like to thank
all those involved in the
search.
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>