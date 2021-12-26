UPDATE: Body located in search for missing fisherman

The body of a man has been located in the water near Whangapoua during the search for a missing fisherman.

The body was located yesterday evening at around 5:40pm by a Coastguard fixed-wing plane, south of Kennedy Bay.

Police believe the man to be a fisherman who was reported missing after he left in his boat from the Whangapoua boat ramp at about 9am on Friday and failed to return.

Next of kin are being notified and Police's thoughts are with his family.

Police would like to thank all those involved in the search.

