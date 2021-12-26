UPDATE: Operation Husky - Mt Roskill Homicide
Sunday, 26 December 2021, 2:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the victim of
Thursday’s Mt Roskill homicide.
He was Brian James, aged
23, of Auckland.
A post mortem has been completed and
Brian's body is now back with his whānau.
The Police
investigation into Brian’s death is ongoing with the Glass
Road scene examination and area canvas continuing
today.
“A key focus for us is understanding exactly why
our three victims were targeted,” says Detective Inspector
Scott Beard.
“The evidence to date indicates the two
offenders, who are still to be identified, did not go to
Glass Road on Thursday evening by chance.”
Police are
encouraging anyone who can assist with information to
come
forward. Information can be provided via 105, or
anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting
file number 211224/4140.
The other two victims remain in
hospital in a stable
condition.
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>