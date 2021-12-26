UPDATE: Operation Husky - Mt Roskill Homicide



Police can now release the name of the victim of Thursday’s Mt Roskill homicide.

He was Brian James, aged 23, of Auckland.

A post mortem has been completed and Brian's body is now back with his whānau.

The Police investigation into Brian’s death is ongoing with the Glass Road scene examination and area canvas continuing today.

“A key focus for us is understanding exactly why our three victims were targeted,” says Detective Inspector Scott Beard.

“The evidence to date indicates the two offenders, who are still to be identified, did not go to Glass Road on Thursday evening by chance.”

Police are encouraging anyone who can assist with information to come

forward. Information can be provided via 105, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 211224/4140.

The other two victims remain in hospital in a stable condition.

© Scoop Media

