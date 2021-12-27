Top Tips For A Super Summer With Your Pup

Longer days and balmier nights mean more opportunities for you and your dog to get out and about. But before you go, here’s Tauranga City Council’s Animal Services Team Leader, Brent Lincoln’s six top tips to help you and your furry friend have a carefree summer.

Protecting wildlife

Summer sees more people out enjoying the sunshine with their dogs and it’s a good time to familiarise yourself with where you can and can’t take your dog. We’re not the only ones trying to make the most of summer, and we have some very unique wildlife who breed and nest this time of year.

Mount Maunganui is home to the rare New Zealand Dotterel and Little Blue Penguins who use the beach and surrounding areas to nest. To help protect them and other wildlife, dogs are not allowed on Mount Maunganui Main Beach and Mauao at any time.

Until 31 January 2022, dogs are not allowed in the area known as Shark Alley (between Pacific Avenue and Grace Avenue). From 1 February 2022, to 31 July 2022 dogs can only be walked in this area if they are on leash.

Protecting people

It’s important to be mindful of others and remember that not everyone is a dog person (no matter how loveable your dog is).

Keep your dog under control and always carry a leash, especially in off leash and high traffic areas such as beaches and parks where children and other dog owners are around. Make sure your dog is on a lead when approaching other people and animals, and always ask before allowing your dog to approach them. We ask that you keep your dog under effective control.

‘Under Effective Control’ is to manage, influence or determine the activities of all dogs in a person’s possession, whether by voice commands, hand signals, whistles or other effective means, so that no dog can cause nuisance or danger to any person or other animal and cannot enter or interfere with private property and includes the physical ability to restrain all dogs in a person’s possession.

Where to walk?

Stuck for ideas or just looking for somewhere new? Here in Tauranga, there’s no shortage of beautiful spots to explore. Dogs can be exercised off leash in any park, reserve, beach or public area (expect in areas identified as on leash or prohibited) and there are plenty of on and off leash areas across the city.

Scoop the poop!

Aside from a leash, a poo bag is the other much have accessory when heading out with your pup. Always remember to scoop your dog’s poop and if you’ve run out or forget a bag, many of our parks have complimentary poo bag dispensers.

Lost dog?

If your dog does end up in the pound, you will need to provide Council with your Covid vaccination pass to either pay for your dog at the service centre in Willow Street, or collect your dog from the pound once you have paid for it.

If you don’t have a vaccination pass, you will need to nominate someone to do this on your behalf.

Have your contact details changed?

If you have changed your home address, phone number, email address or recently microchipped your dog, please go online or email Council dog.registration@tauranga.govt.nz to update this information.

This will assist us to contact you easily should your dog go walkabout or end up in the pound.

