Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Top Tips For A Super Summer With Your Pup

Monday, 27 December 2021, 6:37 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Longer days and balmier nights mean more opportunities for you and your dog to get out and about. But before you go, here’s Tauranga City Council’s Animal Services Team Leader, Brent Lincoln’s six top tips to help you and your furry friend have a carefree summer.

Protecting wildlife

Summer sees more people out enjoying the sunshine with their dogs and it’s a good time to familiarise yourself with where you can and can’t take your dog. We’re not the only ones trying to make the most of summer, and we have some very unique wildlife who breed and nest this time of year.

Mount Maunganui is home to the rare New Zealand Dotterel and Little Blue Penguins who use the beach and surrounding areas to nest. To help protect them and other wildlife, dogs are not allowed on Mount Maunganui Main Beach and Mauao at any time.

Until 31 January 2022, dogs are not allowed in the area known as Shark Alley (between Pacific Avenue and Grace Avenue). From 1 February 2022, to 31 July 2022 dogs can only be walked in this area if they are on leash.

Protecting people

It’s important to be mindful of others and remember that not everyone is a dog person (no matter how loveable your dog is).

Keep your dog under control and always carry a leash, especially in off leash and high traffic areas such as beaches and parks where children and other dog owners are around. Make sure your dog is on a lead when approaching other people and animals, and always ask before allowing your dog to approach them. We ask that you keep your dog under effective control.

‘Under Effective Control’ is to manage, influence or determine the activities of all dogs in a person’s possession, whether by voice commands, hand signals, whistles or other effective means, so that no dog can cause nuisance or danger to any person or other animal and cannot enter or interfere with private property and includes the physical ability to restrain all dogs in a person’s possession.

Where to walk?

Stuck for ideas or just looking for somewhere new? Here in Tauranga, there’s no shortage of beautiful spots to explore. Dogs can be exercised off leash in any park, reserve, beach or public area (expect in areas identified as on leash or prohibited) and there are plenty of on and off leash areas across the city.

Scoop the poop!

Aside from a leash, a poo bag is the other much have accessory when heading out with your pup. Always remember to scoop your dog’s poop and if you’ve run out or forget a bag, many of our parks have complimentary poo bag dispensers.

Lost dog?

If your dog does end up in the pound, you will need to provide Council with your Covid vaccination pass to either pay for your dog at the service centre in Willow Street, or collect your dog from the pound once you have paid for it.

If you don’t have a vaccination pass, you will need to nominate someone to do this on your behalf.

Have your contact details changed?

If you have changed your home address, phone number, email address or recently microchipped your dog, please go online or email Council dog.registration@tauranga.govt.nz to update this information.

This will assist us to contact you easily should your dog go walkabout or end up in the pound.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice


The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>



 
 

Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 