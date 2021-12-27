Update Into Flat Bush Homicide Investigation
Monday, 27 December 2021, 6:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia
Va’aelua, Counties Manukau Police.
Police are
continuing its homicide investigation into the death of a
man at a Flat Bush address in the early hours of Boxing
Day.
At this stage Police can confirm that a
38-year-old man has been charged with unlawful possession of
a firearm.
He is due to appear in the Manukau District
Court today. Further charges are also being
considered.
There continues to be a Police presence on
Bezar Place as the investigation continues, including a
scene examination at the house.
A post mortem is
expected to be carried out tomorrow on the victim located
inside the property.
Police are unable to release the
name of the victim at this stage until all procedures around
formal identification and next of kin notification are
complete.
Police would like to thank residents for
their patience and understanding at this time while Police
continue to carry out our work.
We would like to
reassure the community that we are not seeking anybody else
in relation to this
incident.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>