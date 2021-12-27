Serious Crash, Great South Road, Huntly - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash along Great South Road, Huntly.

The two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle, was reported to Police just after 2pm.

Indications are there are serious injuries.

The area near the crash site is closed to traffic.

Diversions are being put in place at SH 1 and Tainui Bridge, SH 1 and the Taupiri roundabout, and Great South Road and Gordonton.

