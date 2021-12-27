Serious Crash, State Highway One, Dome Forest - Waitematā

State Highway One at Dome Forest is closed following a serious crash reported to involve multiple vehicles.

It happened shortly before 4:30pm, between Waiwhiu Conical Peak Road and Saunders Road.

Diversions are in place at SH 1 and Kaipara Flats Road and at SH 1 and Wayby Valley Road.

Indications are there are injuries.

More information will be provided when able.

© Scoop Media

