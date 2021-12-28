UPDATE: Body Located In Search For Missing Swimmer In Waimakariri River

A body of a man has been recovered from the Waimakariri River near Kairaki, Christchurch.

The body was located at around 3.30pm yesterday by a member of the public.

While formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of an 18 year old missing in the river since 22 December.

Police’s thoughts and sympathies go out to his family, who have requested privacy at this difficult time.

Police would like to thank everyone who assisted with the search since he went missing.

The death has been referred to the coroner and the finding will be released in due course.

