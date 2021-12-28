UPDATE: Body Located In Search For Missing Swimmer In Waimakariri River
Tuesday, 28 December 2021, 6:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A body of a man has been recovered from the Waimakariri
River near Kairaki, Christchurch.
The body was located
at around 3.30pm yesterday by a member of the
public.
While formal identification is yet to take
place, it is believed to be that of an 18 year old missing
in the river since 22 December.
Police’s thoughts
and sympathies go out to his family, who have requested
privacy at this difficult time.
Police would like to
thank everyone who assisted with the search since he went
missing.
The death has been referred to the coroner
and the finding will be released in due
course.
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>