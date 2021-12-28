UPDATE: Serious Crash, Matamata
Tuesday, 28 December 2021, 6:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm the vehicle involved in last night's
serious crash involving five children had been stolen from
Hamilton.
Enquiries also suggest the vehicle was
linked to a burglary on Monday evening in
Matamata.
"This information, together with other lines
of enquiry, are being assessed by Police staff investigating
this crash," says Waikato District Commander Superintendent
Bruce Bird.
"It is too early to provide detail on the
cause of the crash itself other than to say speed appears to
be a likely factor."
Police are not looking to locate
anybody else in relation to the crash, and Police had no
interaction with the vehicle prior to it.
Four
children remain in a critical condition in Waikato
Hospital's Intensive Care Unit. One of these children is
expected to be transferred to Starship Children's Hospital
later today.
A fifth child remains stable in Waikato
Hospital.
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>