UPDATE - Maraenui, Napier Incident

Cordons have been stood down at Gilray Avenue, Maraenui, Napier, following an earlier Police incident.

Police were called to an address at around 2:10pm.

Nothing of interest was located at the address.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police thank nearby residents for their understanding while we were in attendance.

© Scoop Media

