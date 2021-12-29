Serious Crash SH2, Waitakaruru - Waikato

Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 2 near Waitakaruru.

Police were called to a two vehicle collision at 2.15pm. Indications are that two people have been seriously injured in the crash.

SH2 is closed between Okaeria Road and the SH25 roundabout and diversions are in place. Police advise motorists to expect delays and avoid the area if at all possible.

The Serious Crash Unit have been notified.

