Waitohi Picton Ferry Precinct Redevelopment Financing Consultation - Public Meetings

Members of the public wishing to find out more about the Council’s proposal to finance Port Marlborough’s share of the Waitohi Picton Ferry Precinct Redevelopment are invited to attend a public meeting or drop in session in mid-January in Picton and Blenheim.

Representatives from the Council, Port Marlborough, KiwiRail, Waka Kotahi/Marlborough Roads and the Harbour Master will be there to answer questions and provide further information on the proposed finance option and other aspects of the iReX project.

The meetings are:

Monday 17 January from 7.00 pm to 9.00 pm - Zoom webinar presentation

Go to: https://zoom.us/s/94081699723 The Zoom link is also available on this webpage: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/waitohi-picton-ferry-precinct-redevelopment-financing-consultation

Wednesday 19 January from 7.00 pm to 9.00 pm - public meeting at Endeavour Pavilion, Picton

Thursday 20 January - public drop-ins at the Marlborough Events Centre, Blenheim (9.00 am to 12.00 pm) and Endeavour Pavilion, Picton (2.00 pm to 5.00pm).

Port Marlborough has successfully negotiated an agreement that would see the redevelopment of Waitohi Picton Ferry Precinct and KiwiRail commit to the region for at least 30 years. New Interislander ferries have been ordered, due to arrive in 2025, and without this redevelopment the Port would not be able to handle these larger, more environmentally-friendly vessels.

