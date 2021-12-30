Arrests Following Aggravated Robbery, Hamilton

Attributed to Hamilton City Area Commander – Inspector Andrea McBeth.

Hamilton CIB staff have arrested two people following an aggravated robbery at the Flagstaff Supervalue on December 26.

Those arrested were a 20-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman. They have been charged with aggravated robbery and will appear at the Hamilton District Court tomorrow.

In addition to these two arrests several other people have also been arrested as part of the investigation, including a 28-year-old man for arson.

The investigation is ongoing and further arrests are likely.

Police and Victim Support will continue to assist the victims.

