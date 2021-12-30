Missing Person - Hamilton
Thursday, 30 December 2021, 8:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Hamilton Police are appealing for sightings of Nancy
Tutahione.
Nancy, aged 72, has not returned to her
Nawton home after taking her dog for a walk at around 3pm
today.
Nancy is approximately 5’10” and her hair
is described as being grey and shoulder length (the photo
below is from a couple of years ago).
She was
wearing a black jacket, black track pants and black
shoes.
Nancy’s dog Niwa is a light tan
staffy-X.
Nancy has some health concerns and
she may be disorientated.
If you have seen Nancy, or
have information which might help us locate her, please call
111 and quote event number
P049135263.
