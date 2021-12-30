Missing Person - Hamilton

Hamilton Police are appealing for sightings of Nancy Tutahione.

Nancy, aged 72, has not returned to her Nawton home after taking her dog for a walk at around 3pm today.

Nancy is approximately 5’10” and her hair is described as being grey and shoulder length (the photo below is from a couple of years ago).

She was wearing a black jacket, black track pants and black shoes.

Nancy’s dog Niwa is a light tan staffy-X.

Nancy has some health concerns and she may be disorientated.

If you have seen Nancy, or have information which might help us locate her, please call 111 and quote event number P049135263.

