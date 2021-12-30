UPDATE: Search Continues For Missing Woman Jan-Marie Burton

Despite extensive searches today, missing woman Jan-Marie Burton has not yet been located.

Taupō Police is asking boaties to avoid the eastern side of Whangamata Bay adjacent to the ski lane from 7am tomorrow while a search is conducted in that area.

There will be a Police presence on the water, supported by Lake Taupō Harbourmaster.

If you believe you may have seen Jan-Marie since 4pm yesterday, or have information which might help us locate her, please call 111 and quote event number P049123823.

