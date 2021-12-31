Fatal Crash, Rangipo, Taupō
Friday, 31 December 2021, 6:25 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
30 December
A person has died after a crash on a
farm near Rangipo, Taupō District.
The single vehicle
crash involving a motorcycle was reported to Police
just
before 7pm. The person died at the
scene.
Serious Crash Unit have been notified.
No
further details regarding the deceased will be provided
until all
necessary family notifications have been
carried
out.
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>