Fatal Crash, Rangipo, Taupō

30 December

A person has died after a crash on a farm near Rangipo, Taupō District.

The single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle was reported to Police just

before 7pm. The person died at the scene.

Serious Crash Unit have been notified.

No further details regarding the deceased will be provided until all

necessary family notifications have been carried out.

